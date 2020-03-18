Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock Position Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137,600 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,194,000 after buying an additional 641,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,485,000 after buying an additional 62,952 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 751,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after buying an additional 259,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 732,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after buying an additional 150,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HP shares. Argus downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Shares of HP opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.29%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

