HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 68% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $404,374.94 and approximately $541.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033746 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00107348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000789 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,350.02 or 1.01096938 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00073594 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000704 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000164 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000392 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 255,542,767 coins and its circulating supply is 255,407,617 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

