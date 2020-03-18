Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €70.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €70.50 ($81.98) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €84.87 ($98.68).

HEN3 stock traded up €1.10 ($1.28) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €66.04 ($76.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,967 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €86.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €91.40. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

