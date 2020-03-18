HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Down 44.3% This Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $149,470.35 and approximately $2,226.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.02217496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00193354 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,919,138 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

