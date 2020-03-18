HEX Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. HEX has a market capitalization of $25.92 million and $2.87 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HEX has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039797 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00363561 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00001046 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017541 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002806 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00014506 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (HEX) is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 99,518,663,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,578,177,014 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.win.

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

