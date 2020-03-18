HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HEXO. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on HEXO in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Pi Financial cut HEXO to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.82 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.79.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the third quarter worth $27,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth $28,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

