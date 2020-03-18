Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Downgraded to Sell at Evercore ISI

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hi-Crush from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Get Hi-Crush alerts:

Shares of HCR stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,822,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hi-Crush has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.