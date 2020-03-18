Hi Mutual Society Trading Down 27.9% Over Last Week (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $19,976.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00055632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00068284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.00 or 0.04039378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039310 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018468 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

HMC is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.