Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 129.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 5.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 5.1% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT traded down $11.83 on Wednesday, hitting $53.00. 3,761,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,082. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average is $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hilton Hotels from $114.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.93.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

