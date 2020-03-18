Hiveterminal Token Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $782,328.45 and $7,070.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018760 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.83 or 0.02193951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00192323 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035351 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

