HOLD Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One HOLD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOLD has a market cap of $201,531.85 and approximately $10.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.02251852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00194888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

