HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of HollyFrontier worth $40,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. 372,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

