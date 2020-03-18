HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of HollyFrontier worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 2,141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 128,492 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 72,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

Shares of HFC opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

