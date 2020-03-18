Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Hollywood Bowl Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 286.25 ($3.77).

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 89.98 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 253.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 249.07. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The stock has a market cap of $114.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.08.

In other news, insider Laurence Keen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,255.20). Also, insider Mathew Hart acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,772.17). In the last three months, insiders purchased 68,312 shares of company stock valued at $15,330,544.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

