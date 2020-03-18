Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.76. Home Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBCP shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. 56,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,807. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Maraist acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist acquired 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,263. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

