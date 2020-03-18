Honest Trading 77.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Honest token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Honest has traded up 77.3% against the dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $529,455.92 and approximately $144,402.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.43 or 0.02253244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00195704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00036056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Honest

Honest's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest's official website is honestmining.com. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

