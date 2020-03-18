Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 416.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

HON traded down $16.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,121. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.01 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day moving average is $172.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

