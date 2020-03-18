Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $121,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $19.36 on Wednesday, reaching $112.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.31. The firm has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.01 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

