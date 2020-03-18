Hope Bancorp Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.52. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

