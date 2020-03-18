HOQU Trading Down 55.9% Over Last Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $136,814.76 and $1.05 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.02269676 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00195413 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

