Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 307.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,817 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,644,000 after purchasing an additional 750,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,855,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,569,000 after purchasing an additional 515,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,797.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,115 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

