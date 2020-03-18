Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 350.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,792 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 123,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 163,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 379,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

