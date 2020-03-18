Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 71,700 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Hamilton Beach Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

NYSE:HBB opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $118.92 million, a P/E ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). Hamilton Beach Brands had a positive return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $207.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.