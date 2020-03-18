Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,690 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,116,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 353,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 92,917 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 45,227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 788.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $72,605.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,278.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HBNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $434.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $53.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

