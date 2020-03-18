Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Northrim BanCorp worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRIM. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

