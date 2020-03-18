Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,360 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of PolyOne worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in PolyOne by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POL stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. PolyOne Co. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.84.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on POL. ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PolyOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,929.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 3,500 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $239,155 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

