Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Kforce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 249.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 161.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.34. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Kforce in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 34,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,416,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,668 shares in the company, valued at $13,864,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,603 shares of company stock worth $2,059,808. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.