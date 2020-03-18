Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Invests $1.81 Million in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of South Plains Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in South Plains Financial by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 1,378.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 2,204.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPFI. BidaskClub cut South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.36 million for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

