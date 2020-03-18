Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 286,259 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,259 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 146,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a market cap of $78.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.61. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

