Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 44,270 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,270 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,959 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 136,588 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 42.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 455,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after buying an additional 135,506 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 549.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 150,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 127,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $4,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $40.03.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

