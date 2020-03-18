HSBC Cuts International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 475

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 115.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 792 ($10.42) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Consolidated Airlns Grp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 649.67 ($8.55).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

LON IAG opened at GBX 220.30 ($2.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 535.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 540.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12 month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 684 ($9.00).

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.