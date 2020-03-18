HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. DZ Bank lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target (down from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HSBC from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on HSBC from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 569 ($7.48).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 494.65 ($6.51) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 539.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 580.11. The stock has a market cap of $100.57 billion and a PE ratio of 16.71.

In related news, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total value of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total value of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,640 shares of company stock worth $64,454,610.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

