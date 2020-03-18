HSBC’s (HSBA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 644 ($8.47) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.79) target price (up previously from GBX 440 ($5.79)) on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 569 ($7.48).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA opened at GBX 494.65 ($6.51) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 539.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 580.11. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The firm has a market cap of $100.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71.

In related news, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,640 shares of company stock worth $64,454,610.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.