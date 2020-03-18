HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Shares of HTGM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 1,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.33. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.