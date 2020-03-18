Humaniq Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36,815.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Humaniq has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $456,014.21 and approximately $36,815.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.02269676 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00195413 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

