Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HUN. Cfra lowered their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

HUN stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 72,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,127. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.26. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntsman news, CFO Sean Douglas bought 3,125 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 155,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,257,721.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 7,841,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,986,000 after buying an additional 3,160,494 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. ICON Advisers increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 49.8% during the third quarter. ICON Advisers now owns 299,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors now owns 45,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $4,677,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

