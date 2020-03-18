Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra cut their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.09.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,784,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,878. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,721.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Wade Rogers bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 394,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,743.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

