Hush Price Hits $0.0291 on Major Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. During the last week, Hush has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $250,131.93 and $214.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,609,118 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

