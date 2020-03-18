Hydro (HYDRO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $342,128.00

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. Hydro has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $342,128.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, IDAX, Fatbtc and Bittrex. Over the last week, Hydro has traded 55.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00055813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000664 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00067042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.72 or 0.03871567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039485 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012660 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, BitForex, CoinEx, Mercatox, Bittrex, BitMart, IDAX, Upbit and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

