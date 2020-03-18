Hydro Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,806.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $781,426.52 and approximately $7,806.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 45.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, HADAX and Bgogo.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00056093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00068433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.04113272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039552 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018766 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012573 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, HADAX, Bancor Network, DDEX and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

