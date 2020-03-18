Hyperion (HYN) Price Hits $0.0679

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Hyperion has a total market cap of $21.51 million and $1.34 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bgogo, Hotbit and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.02230771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00192947 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035571 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.