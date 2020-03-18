HyperQuant (HQT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,987.75

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 32.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $12,987.75 and approximately $10,710.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, IDAX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 59.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.43 or 0.02253244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00195704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00036056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.