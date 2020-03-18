IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,453,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,054 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.84% of IAA worth $115,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. IAA has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $51.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAA. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

