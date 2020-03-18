IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.58% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $123,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 224,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,913,000 after acquiring an additional 64,460 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 117,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $156.59 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $143.20 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.45 and its 200-day moving average is $231.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on IAC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,267,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

