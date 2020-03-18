IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.65.

Shares of IAC opened at $156.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $143.20 and a 12 month high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $1,009,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,360. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

