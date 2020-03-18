IDEX Hits Market Capitalization of $4.85 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and $145.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 51.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.02217496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00193354 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,241,472 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

