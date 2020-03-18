IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. KBC Group NV raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 142,274 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 135,058 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,943,000 after purchasing an additional 121,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113,036 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

Shares of IDXX opened at $215.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.41 and a 12 month high of $296.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.