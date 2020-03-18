Ignis Price Tops $0.0156 on Exchanges (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One Ignis token can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, Upbit, STEX and Bittrex. Ignis has a market capitalization of $11.85 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbit, Bittrex, Upbit, Vebitcoin, STEX and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

