Ignition Price Reaches $0.0813 on Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 166.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 70.4% against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Ignition has a market capitalization of $103,478.57 and $499.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00032870 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00106558 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000802 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,088.73 or 0.99346909 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00073949 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000661 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000183 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,285,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,272,210 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

