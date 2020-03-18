IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,989,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.02% of IHS Markit worth $300,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFO stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 429,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $110,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

